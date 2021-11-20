Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of CP opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

