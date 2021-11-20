Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 122,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,076,916 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canoo by 504.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth $108,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

