Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ABEO opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

