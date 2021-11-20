Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on NexImmune, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexImmune in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.57). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEXI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.