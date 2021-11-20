Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by 137.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.70 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $467.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCBG. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

