Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

