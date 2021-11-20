CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.