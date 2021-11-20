CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

