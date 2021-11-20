CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $246,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after buying an additional 184,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chewy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,646.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

