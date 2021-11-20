CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 14,044 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 73.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $50,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

