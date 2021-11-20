CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $422.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $242.48 and a 12-month high of $426.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

