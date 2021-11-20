CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.13 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

