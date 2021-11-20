CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 848 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

