CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $199,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

