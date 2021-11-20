Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

CRDF has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. Equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.