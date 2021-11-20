Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

CGJTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CGJTF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $143.16. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.72. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.