Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,491 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31.

