Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

