Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 230 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $85.70 and a 52 week high of $113.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.