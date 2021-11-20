Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

