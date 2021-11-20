Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.