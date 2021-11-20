Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,751 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $18.83 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

