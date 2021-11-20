Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,614,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,062,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

