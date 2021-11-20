Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

