Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $98.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.