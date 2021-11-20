Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

LYB stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

