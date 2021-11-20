Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $92,000 Holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGRN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

BGRN opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.