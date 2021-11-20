Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.72% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,022,000.

PGRO opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

