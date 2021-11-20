Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,633,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESML stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.