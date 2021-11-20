Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $166.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

