Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara Sells 99,009 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSLT. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

