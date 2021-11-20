Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara Sells 99,009 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.71.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on CSLT. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
