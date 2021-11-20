Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.32

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.64. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 8,986 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

