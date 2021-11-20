CBC.network (CBC) Price Hits $0.0878

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $843,153.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00219720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00089181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

