CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,805,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 352,149 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 187,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,157. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

