CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCL.B. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.00.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.17. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.12 and a 52 week high of C$75.19.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,174,399 in the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

