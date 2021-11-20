CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $196.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.31. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

