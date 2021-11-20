Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 662.24 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

