Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$25.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.10.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.