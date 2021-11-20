Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.40

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 57.88 ($0.76). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 57.88 ($0.76), with a volume of 8,595 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.53. The firm has a market cap of £83.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

