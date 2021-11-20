Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Up 27.9% in October

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 14th total of 10,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Centene stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,843. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $77.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,674,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.