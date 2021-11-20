Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 5.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Central Bancompany’s previous dividend of $1.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBCY opened at $592.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $592.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.26. Central Bancompany has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $605.00.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, and governments customers in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company offers checking, savings, and health savings accounts; home, student, personal, equipment, real estate, and SBA loans; and mortgage, as well as home equity, credit cards, and commercial lending.

