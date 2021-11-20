Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 5.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Central Bancompany’s previous dividend of $1.65.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBCY opened at $592.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $592.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.26. Central Bancompany has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $605.00.
About Central Bancompany
