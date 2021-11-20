Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

