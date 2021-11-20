CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.69, a P/E/G ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. CEVA has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

