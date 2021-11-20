Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ranpak worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ranpak by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 5.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 321.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $5,937,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACK opened at $42.20 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -527.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

