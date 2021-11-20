Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,294 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.