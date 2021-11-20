Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,601 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,209,216.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,680 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

YMAB stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

