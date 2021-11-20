Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 291,601 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 291,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,656 shares of company stock worth $16,763,704.

HAYW stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

