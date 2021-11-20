Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 243,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Agenus stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $896.34 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

