Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $539,045.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

