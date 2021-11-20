Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,785 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Tivity Health worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

TVTY opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

